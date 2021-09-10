Tenn. Gov. Lee blasts Pres. Biden for 'heavy handed mandates'

(Mike Osborne) -- Tennessee’s Republican leadership reacted strongly Thursday to President Joe Biden’s new initiatives on COVID-19.

The president announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements. The Associated Press reports the mandates could impact some 100 million Americans.

Tennessee Republican Governor Bill Lee fired back on social media saying the “Constitution won’t allow this power grab,” and saying “heavy handed mandates are the wrong approach.”

Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn also had strong words for the president. She tweeted on Thursday saying “Joe Biden is sounding more like a dictator every day.”

Tennessee currently has some of the worst COVID-19 numbers in the nation. The state this week set new records for new infection counts, total active cases and hospitalizations.