Here Are The Best Looks From the Met Gala

Co-chair Amanda Gorman dons a cobalt-blue Vera Wang gown and a book-shaped clutch that says "give us your tired," a look inspired by the Statue of Liberty.
Co-chair Amanda Gorman dons a cobalt-blue Vera Wang gown and a book-shaped clutch that says "give us your tired," a look inspired by the Statue of Liberty.
These Chucks were made for walking: Timothée Chalamet <a href="https://www.instagram.com/tchalamet/?hl=en">filmed himself on Instagram Live</a> hoofing it to the Met Gala, sporting an all-white Haider Ackermann suit and high-top Converse.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum
These Chucks were made for walking: Timothée Chalamet <a href="https://www.instagram.com/tchalamet/?hl=en">filmed himself on Instagram Live</a> hoofing it to the Met Gala, sporting an all-white Haider Ackermann suit and high-top Converse.

Updated September 13, 2021 at 8:54 PM ET

After the pandemic shut down fashion's biggest night in 2020, the Met Gala came back on Monday night — albeit a smaller event than years past, and postponed from its typical May date.

Coming off the end of New York Fashion Week, the gala marked the opening of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, this year's exhibition by the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The show, the first of two installations at the Met celebrating American fashion, opens to the public on September 18 and coincides with the institute's 75th anniversary.

The soiree has been a welcome celebration for the fashion industry, after the pandemic wreaked havoc on companies' finances and shuttered important money-making events like in-person fashion shows. To mark the occasion, the fashion, film, television and sports worlds showed up in their best interpretations of the event's formal dress code: "American Independence." Among those walking the red carpet are the event's co-hosts, some of the most recognizable stars today: Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, Timothée Chalamet and Amanda Gorman.

Thanks to the COVID safety protocols in place, guests had to provide more than an invitation to get in the door. All attendees were required to show proof of full vaccination, submit a negative rapid PCR test result before the event and remain masked except when eating or drinking. That ruled out some high-profile folks from attending — including Nicki Minaj, who tweeted that if she gets vaccinated, "it won't [be] for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research."

Next year's gala is scheduled to happen right on time — May 2, 2022, to mark the May 5 opening of the second Met installation about American fashion, titled In America: An Anthology of Fashion. For now, here are some of our favorite looks from this evening, as well as answers to that age-old question: Who are they wearing?

Lil Nas X attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
/ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ; Theo Wargo/Getty Images ; Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Lil Nas X dons not one, not two, but three looks, worn in layers custom-designed by Donatella Versace: a regal cape, a gold suit of armor, and a slinky bodysuit studded with crystals.
Co-chair Billie Eilish wears an Oscar de la Renta gown with a 15-foot train.
Theo Wargo / Getty Images
Co-chair Billie Eilish wears an Oscar de la Renta gown with a 15-foot train.
Frank Ocean, wearing a Prada suit jacket, carries a ... green robot-puppet-doll? A <a href="https://shrek.fandom.com/wiki/Ogre_Triplets#:~:text=Fergus%2C%20Farkle%20and%20Felicia%20are,Forever%20After%2C%20and%20Scared%20Shrekless.">baby Shrek</a>? We're just as confused as y'all are.
Theo Wargo / Getty Images
Frank Ocean, wearing a Prada suit jacket, carries a ... green robot-puppet-doll? A <a href="https://shrek.fandom.com/wiki/Ogre_Triplets#:~:text=Fergus%2C%20Farkle%20and%20Felicia%20are,Forever%20After%2C%20and%20Scared%20Shrekless.">baby Shrek</a>? We're just as confused as y'all are.
The Brooklyn United Marching Band, a group of young musicians ranging from ages 5 to 21, performs at the opening of the Met Gala.
Theo Wargo / Getty Images
The Brooklyn United Marching Band, a group of young musicians ranging from ages 5 to 21, performs at the opening of the Met Gala.
Dan Levy, Evan Mock, Iman, Anok Yai attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
/ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ; Mike Coppola/Getty Images
/ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ; Mike Coppola/Getty Images
From left to right: Actor-director Dan Levy in a Loewe outfit <a href="https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2021/09/met-gala-2021-dan-levy-loewe-superhero-debut-look">inspired by the U.S. artist and AIDS activist David Wojnarowicz</a>; actor Evan Mock in Thom Browne; model Iman in Harris Reed; model Anok Yai
Saweetie told red carpet host Keke Palmer that her Christian Cowan caped dress is inspired by the Black American heritage flag and the Filipino flag.
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
Saweetie told red carpet host Keke Palmer that her Christian Cowan caped dress is inspired by the Black American heritage flag and the Filipino flag.
Grimes attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Theo Wargo / Getty Images
Grimes describes her Iris van Herpen gown, dubbed the "Bene Gesserit" dress, as "<em>Dune</em>-esque." She accompanied the look with a face mask borrowed from the <em>Dune</em> film set and a medieval-style sword.
Jeremy O. Harris, wearing a Tommy Hilfiger jacket and zoot-suit-esque pants inspired by one of his favorite Aaliyah outfits: <a href="https://www.cnn.com/style/article/jeremy-o-harris-interview-met-gala-aaliyah/index.html">a "yellow, sailing bomber jacket thing."</a>
Theo Wargo / Getty Images
Jeremy O. Harris, wearing a Tommy Hilfiger jacket and zoot-suit-esque pants inspired by one of his favorite Aaliyah outfits: <a href="https://www.cnn.com/style/article/jeremy-o-harris-interview-met-gala-aaliyah/index.html">a "yellow, sailing bomber jacket thing."</a>
New York Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney sports a look promoting the Equal Rights Amendment; co-chair Naomi Osaka wears a Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton suit; Kris Jenner carries a ball-and-chain bag.
/ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ; Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
/ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ; Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
New York Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney sports a look promoting the Equal Rights Amendment; co-chair Naomi Osaka wears a Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton suit; Kris Jenner carries a ball-and-chain bag.
Brazilian model-actress Valentina Sampaio flashes the wings of her dress.
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
Brazilian model-actress Valentina Sampaio flashes the wings of her dress.

Natalie Escobar
Natalie Escobar is an assistant editor on the Code Switch team, where she edits the blog and newsletter, runs the social media accounts and leads audience engagement. Before coming to NPR in 2020, Escobar was an assistant editor and editorial fellow at The Atlantic, where she covered family life and education. She also was a ProPublica emerging reporter fellow, where she helped their Illinois bureau do experimental audience engagement through theater workshops. (Really!)
