AmericanaFest Day Stage is Back September 24 and 25 at Nashville's newest venue, The Wash at Eastside Bowl

The AmericanaFest Day Stage presented by WMOT, NPR Music and World Cafe, kicks off on Friday, Sept. 24 with a special festival edition of WXPN's Free at Noon hosted by Bruce Warren, WXPN program director, with breakout roots country singer and songwriter Sierra Ferrell. Ferrell’s moving, old-world voice and gypsy textures burst out of her Rounder Records debut Long Time Coming.

Then it’s live music from noon to 5 pm with: Austin’s pink paisley guitar-slinging singer and songwriter Sue Foley (12 pm), Music Row songwriting standout and country storyteller Brandy Clark (1pm), Clarksdale MS phenomenon and award-magnet blues youngster Christone “Kingfish” Ingram (2 pm), feisty Canadian folk/grass ensemble The Dead South (3 pm) and the new star power vocal duo of Jade Jackson and Aubrey Sellers (4 pm).

The music picks back up at Eastside Bowl on Saturday, Sept. 25 with veteran musicians Bonnie and Elenor as The Whitmore Sisters rolling out their debut music (12 pm), Texas honky tonker Jason Eady (1 pm), Kentucky storyteller and activist S.G. Goodman (2 pm), wry songwriting veteran and new Nashvillian Hayes Carll (3 pm) and breakout Oh Boy Records folk singer Tré Burt (4 pm).

The performances will air live on WMOT 89.5 FM and WMOT.org as well as a video stream at livesessions.npr.org.

Our guests should note the festival-wide health and safety policy, which will be in effect for WMOT’s day stage. Entry is dependent on:

1.) Proof of full vaccination, with final dose at least 14 days prior to Sept. 22, or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours must be presented to enter any official AMERICANAFEST-produced event.

2.) Based on the latest recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), we encourage all attendees to wear masks in indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status.

