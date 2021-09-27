19 months in, Tennessee still setting grim new COVID-19 records

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) -- With four days remaining in the month, Tennessee has already marked some grim new September milestones in its ongoing battle with COVID-19.

State health officials reported a new one-day record for new infections on Sep. 10 when just over 15,000 cases were recorded. Four out of the five highest single-day new infection counts have occurred this month.

The number of Tennesseans hospitalized for COVID-19 complications also marked a new record in September. The number of patients peaked on Sep. 9 when 3,831 Tennesseans were receiving hospital care statewide.

September also saw new records for the number of coronavirus cases requiring treatment in intensive care units, as well as the number of patients placed on ventilators.