© 2021 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

19 months in, Tennessee still setting grim new COVID-19 records

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published September 27, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT
200305_covid-19_image_cdc.jpg
cdc.gov
/

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) -- With four days remaining in the month, Tennessee has already marked some grim new September milestones in its ongoing battle with COVID-19.

State health officials reported a new one-day record for new infections on Sep. 10 when just over 15,000 cases were recorded. Four out of the five highest single-day new infection counts have occurred this month.

The number of Tennesseans hospitalized for COVID-19 complications also marked a new record in September. The number of patients peaked on Sep. 9 when 3,831 Tennesseans were receiving hospital care statewide.

September also saw new records for the number of coronavirus cases requiring treatment in intensive care units, as well as the number of patients placed on ventilators.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne