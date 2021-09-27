© 2021 WMOT
6 improving following West Tennessee grocery store shooting

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published September 27, 2021 at 5:29 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (APWMOT) — A hospital spokeswoman says six people who were wounded in a mass shooting at a Tennessee supermarket are no longer in critical condition.

Angie Golding, a spokeswoman for Regional One Health in Memphis, told news outlets that one person was in serious condition and five others were in good condition Sunday.

On Thursday, a gunman killed one person and himself and wounded 14 others at a Kroger in Collierville, east of Memphis. Police say the victims included 10 employees and five customers.

Memphis news outlets report the gunman worked in a sushi business at the store.

The Collierville store remains closed.

The Gun Violence Archive says there have now been 11 mass shootings in Tennessee so far this year. The Archive defines a mass shooting as four individuals killed or wounded during a shooting incident.

Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
