Ford to add 5,800 Tennessee jobs making electric vehicles, batteries

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published September 28, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT
Called Blue Oval City, the complex will be constructed on a nearly 6-square-mile site in west Tennessee and build next-generation electric F-Series pickups and advanced batteries

GLENDALE, Ky. (AP) — Ford and a partner company say they plan to build three major electric-vehicle battery factories and an auto assembly plant by 2025.

It's a dramatic investment in the future of EV technology that will create an estimated 10,800 jobs and shift the automaker’s future manufacturing footprint toward the South.

The factories will be built on sites in Kentucky and Tennessee.

They will make batteries for the next generation of Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles that will be produced in North America.

Combined, they mark the single largest manufacturing investment the 118-year-old company has ever made and are among the largest factory outlays in the world.

Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
