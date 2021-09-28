© 2021 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tennessee AG to appeal 2 of 3 school mask opt-out rulings

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published September 28, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT
210928 ag slatery.jpg
tn.gov
/
Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Attorney General Herbert Slatery says his office would appeal the recent federal court decisions that blocked Gov. Bill Lee’s order allowing families to opt out of school mask mandates.

Slatery says he would only appeal two out of the three lawsuits filed by families and advocates who are opposed to the Republican governor’s latest executive order.

To date, federal judges have blocked the order from being implemented in Knox, Shelby and Williamson counties.

Slatery's office didn't immediately respond to questions why he was not pursuing a similar effort in Williamson County.

Lee’s order remains in effect until Oct. 5. The governor has not said if he’ll extend it.

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne