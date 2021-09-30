© 2021 WMOT
COVID-19 has now claimed more than 15,000 Tennessee lives.

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published September 30, 2021 at 8:19 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — Health officials reported on Wednesday the virus has so far proved fatal for 15,099 state residents and the death count continues to expand.

This past week 532 fatalities were reported. That’s a 20 percent increase over the previous seven days.

While 8 out of 10 new infections occurred in people 60 years old and under, 8 out of 10 deaths occurred among Tennesseans 61 years or above.

Metro Memphis has reported by far the largest number of deaths in Tennessee...nearly double the roughly 1100 fatalities reported by Metro Nashville.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
