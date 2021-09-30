© 2021 WMOT
Gunmaker Smith & Wesson moving headquarters to Tennessee

WMOT | By Associated Press, Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne
Published September 30, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson plans to relocate its headquarters from Massachusetts in a $125 million investment expected to create 750 jobs in Tennessee.

The company founded in 1852 is currently centered in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Tennessee's Department of Economic and Community Development says Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is moving its headquarters, distribution, assembly and plastic injection molding operations to Maryville. Groundbreaking is planned before the end of the year.

The gunmaker will have company: Tennessee officials say the state is home to more than 20 small arms and ammunition manufacturers.

Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
