Suit: Nashville Catholic diocese failed to protect Murfreesboro minor from abuse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A lawsuit accuses the Catholic Diocese of Nashville of failing to protect a minor child from sexual abuse by an employee at a Murfressboro church.

The suit was filed Monday in Nashville. It claims the diocese received multiple warnings from parishioners and employees at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church that Michael Lewis had an inappropriate relationship with the plaintiff.

It claims the abuse began in 2014 when the plaintiff was 13 and continued until 2017.

The Tennessean reported Lewis was indicted in June on 10 counts of statutory rape by an authority figure and four counts of sexual battery by an authority figure.

The diocese declined comment on the suit.