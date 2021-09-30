TBI Report: 2020 hate crimes involving a person's religion, race or ethnicity down in Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its annual report on hate crimes this week.

The study covered incidents reported in 2020.

TBI noted an increase in bias crimes involving a person’s sexuality or disability. Hate crimes based on race or ethnicity dropped slightly while incidents of religious bias fell sharply last year.

There were no reported hate crime murders in 2020, but there were 19 cases of vandalism, 43 cases of intimidation, and 52 cases of assault.

Guns were used in about one-third of all reported bias incidents.

You can review the complete report here.

