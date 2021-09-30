© 2021 WMOT
TBI Report: 2020 hate crimes involving a person's religion, race or ethnicity down in Tenn.

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published September 30, 2021 at 7:55 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its annual report on hate crimes this week.

The study covered incidents reported in 2020.

TBI noted an increase in bias crimes involving a person’s sexuality or disability. Hate crimes based on race or ethnicity dropped slightly while incidents of religious bias fell sharply last year.

There were no reported hate crime murders in 2020, but there were 19 cases of vandalism, 43 cases of intimidation, and 52 cases of assault.

Guns were used in about one-third of all reported bias incidents.

You can review the complete report here.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
