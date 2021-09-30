© 2021 WMOT
Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee extends school mask opt-outs blocked by judges

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published September 30, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT
Gov. Bill Lee

DICKSON, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he will extend an executive order that lets families opt their children out of school mask mandates to prevent the spread of COVID-19, despite federal court rulings that have blocked the policy in three counties.

Lee told reporters Thursday that he will extend the order by 30 days. It was set to expire on Oct. 5.

The Republican said he was “incredibly disappointed” by the rulings against the policy from three federal judges. Federal judges have blocked the order from being implemented in Knox, Shelby and Williamson counties.

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery said he was pursuing appeals in Shelby and Knox counties.

Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
