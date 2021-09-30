© 2021 WMOT
Tennessee state senator found guilty of 4 wire fraud counts

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published September 30, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT
Tenn. Sen. Katrina Robinson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee state senator has been found guilty of wire fraud in federal court.

News outlets report a jury in Memphis found Sen. Katrina Robinson guilty of four of the five counts remaining against her. She originally faced 20 counts, but a federal judge acquitted her of 15 of the counts earlier this week.

The charges alleged she misused federal grant money awarded to a health care school she operated.

The jury began deliberating Robinson's case Thursday morning.

Prosecutors accused her of using federal funds awarded to the school she founded in Memphis for personal expenses.

Robinson is a Memphis Democrat elected to the Tennessee General Assembly in 2018.

Associated Press
Mike Osborne
