A deadly month and year for Tennessee Police Officers

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) -- The past month has proven deadly for Tennessee Law Enforcement.

Over the weekend, a Memphis officer was struck and killed by a semi. Thirty-four-year-old patrolman Darrell Adams died while rendering aid at the scene of an accident on Interstate 40 on Saturday.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, Adams was at least the seventh Tennessee policeman to die in the past month.

Hardin County Deputy Matthew Locke was shot and killed by a domestic dispute subject last week. Also this past week, WSMV reports Wilson County Deputy Teresa Fuller died due to complications from COIVD-19

At least five more officers have died due to COVID-19 complications during the past four weeks. The virus has claimed the lives of eight officers so far in 2021, and another three officers statewide in 2020.