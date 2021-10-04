© 2021 WMOT
Minors illegally jailed by Rutherford County eligible for multi-million dollar settlement

Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
October 4, 2021
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — About 1,450 people jailed illegally as minors in Tennessee can claim part of a $11 million class-action settlement, but fewer than 200 people have filed eligible claims.

The Daily News Journal reports the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center regularly locked up children for misdemeanor charges, including truancy, school fights and disobeying parents.

Tennessee law prohibits pretrial incarceration of children unless they are charged with a violent felony, a weapons offense, or a probation violation.

Under the terms of a June settlement, eligible plaintiffs will receive $4,800 per illegal incarceration and $1,000 per arrest. They have until Oct. 29 to file a claim.

More information is available at rutherfordjuvenilesettlement.com.

