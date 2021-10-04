Scooter rider killed by a semi Sunday night in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — A Texas woman was killed Sunday night in downtown Nashville.

Police said she lost control of the scooter she was riding and crashed into a truck. In a social media post, MNPD said 54-year-old Melinda Lovelady of Tyler, Texas, died while riding a Lime scooter near the intersection of 3rd Ave. South and Symphony Place.

The Metro Council considered banning scooters from Nashville streets in 2019 after a man was struck and killed by an SUV.