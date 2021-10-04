Tenn. GOP leadership at odds over issues to be addressed during upcoming special legislative session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The top two leaders of Tennessee’s General Assembly say they are working to address legislation regarding COVID-19 topics during the upcoming legislative session that will be held later this month.

However, despite the declarations from House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Senate Speaker Randy McNally on Friday, it’s unknown if their attempt will be successful.

Gov. Bill Lee announced this week that a special legislative session will be held on Oct. 18 with the sole purpose of the Republican-controlled Legislature passing a $500 million incentive package that was created to secure a large Ford Motor Co. project in Memphis.