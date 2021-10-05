Tenn. COVID-19 deaths fell last week for the first time since late June

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) -- Tennessee’s COVID-19 numbers continued to show marked improvement last week.

The number of virus related fatalities fell sharply, dropping by 32 percent during the seven day period that ended on Saturday.

Some 522 Tennesseans died two weeks ago. Last week, 355 state residents passed due to virus complications.

Both Davidson and Rutherford Counties saw COVID-19 deaths fall by 50 percent or more this past week.

The number of Tennesseans reporting new COVID-19 infections has now fallen three weeks in a row. New cases peaked most recently during the week that ended Sep. 11. In the three weeks since, new infections have fallen by 67 percent.

All seven counties in the Greater Nashville area have seen new case counts fall sharply over the last 21 days. New cases in Metro Nashville fell 61 percent in three weeks. New infections are down 68 percent in Rutherford County and 64 percent in Williamson County over the same period.

However, it should be noted that the number of Tennesseans on respirators inched back up Monday for the first time in nearly a month. As of Tuesday morning, there are 511 state residents on ventilators, including 8 children.