Promising new COVID-19 antiviral created here in Middle Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — A new anti-viral that prevents serious complications in 77 percent of those newly diagnosed with COVID-19 could be available soon, thanks to research conducted right here in Middle Tennessee.

The pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca on Tuesday asked the FDA for emergency authorization to begin distribution of a new anti-viral developed at Vanderbilt University.

The monoclonal antibodies in the single dose injection can prevent more than three out of four COVID patients from developing symptoms. Better still, the anti-viral continues to protect for up to 12 months.

Vanderbilt licensed the new find to AstraZeneca back in June.