© 2021 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Promising new COVID-19 antiviral created here in Middle Tennessee

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published October 6, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT
211006 az labs.jpg
astrazeneca.com
/
AstraZeneca Cambridge Centre R&D labs

Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — A new anti-viral that prevents serious complications in 77 percent of those newly diagnosed with COVID-19 could be available soon, thanks to research conducted right here in Middle Tennessee.

The pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca on Tuesday asked the FDA for emergency authorization to begin distribution of a new anti-viral developed at Vanderbilt University.

The monoclonal antibodies in the single dose injection can prevent more than three out of four COVID patients from developing symptoms. Better still, the anti-viral continues to protect for up to 12 months.

Vanderbilt licensed the new find to AstraZeneca back in June.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne