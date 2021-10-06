© 2021 WMOT
Southern Baptist panel to open legal records for abuse probe

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published October 6, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT
(Associated Press) — A top committee of the Southern Baptist Convention has agreed to open up legally protected records to investigators who will examine how it handled — or mishandled — cases of sexual abuse.

Tuesday's vote reverses two previous ones in recent weeks by the denomination's Executive Committee that would have maintained attorney-client privilege.

Waiving it is considered crucial to enabling the probe by an outside investigative firm being overseen by a separate task force. Survivors' advocates say it's the only way to ensure there is a transparent look into the crisis of abuse within the nation’s largest Protestant denomination.

