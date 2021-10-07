© 2021 WMOT
Dolly Parton, businesses raise $700K for flood victims

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published October 7, 2021 at 7:49 AM CDT
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Dolly Parton and her Smoky Mountain businesses have raised $700,000 to help residents impacted by the catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee.

According to a Wednesday news release, Parton chose United Way of Humphreys County to receive and distribute the donation at the suggestion of her friend and fellow country music legend Loretta Lynn.

A foreman at Lynn’s ranch was among those who died in the flood.

During the Aug. 21 flood, more than 500 homes and 50 businesses were damaged after up to 17 inches of rain fell in less than 24 hours over the weekend in the rural community.

