Nashville Waffle House shooting case returns to court Thursday

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published October 7, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The criminal case against a man accused of killing four people at a Tennessee Waffle House in 2018 is returning to court.

A hearing is planned Thursday in Nashville in the case against Travis Reinking, who faces four murder counts among other charges. He pleaded not guilty in February 2019.

Authorities alleged he was nearly naked save for a green jacket when he began shooting in the Nashville restaurant before a patron wrestled the rifle away.

The case was on hold for months while Reinking was treated for schizophrenia. A judge later deemed him fit for trial.

Prosecutors are seeking life in prison without parole.

