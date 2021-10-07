© 2021 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tennessee proposes health, industry help with pandemic aid

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published October 7, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT
211007 tn state covid ad.jpg
tn.gov
/

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee panel is proposing to use federal COVID-19 stimulus money for new health investments, industry and tourism aid, and reserves for future projects.

The Financial Stimulus Accountability Group released a proposal Wednesday for American Recovery Plan money that puts $200 million toward replacing the State Public Health Laboratory and $129 million into improvements at local health departments.

Another $110 million would continue fueling a staffing assistance program at hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and long-term care facilities. Tourism, agriculture and arts initiatives would receive $288 million.

Entities in pandemic-affected industries could apply for a share of $275 million. Another $300 million would fund yet-to-be-determined health care-related capital projects.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne