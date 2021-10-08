© 2021 WMOT
Hot tub on wheels: Suit says Nashville party vehicle lacks pool permit

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published October 8, 2021 at 7:10 AM CDT
A Music City Party Tub vehicle as seen in a MCPT photo on the company's website.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville's metro government has asked a judge to temporarily shut down a hot tub on wheels, saying the party vehicle is operating without a public swimming pool permit.

The Tennessean reports the lawsuit was filed last week. It says Music City Party Tub was informed of the violation in an Aug. 11 health department letter.

The lawsuit says the business also isn’t currently registered with the state and doesn’t have a county business license.

The mobile hot tub debuted in Nashville’s downtown entertainment district in April 2019 and is one of downtown Nashville's best-known party vehicles, allowing at least six or seven revelers to soak simultaneously.

