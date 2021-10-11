Gov. Lee looks to revamp Tenn. school funding formula, Democrats say true need is simply more funding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WMOT) — Gov. Bill Lee announced plans last week to review how the state funds its multibillion dollar K-12 education system.

Lee said he hopes school leaders, families and other members of the public will provide their feedback on how the system can be improved over the next few months. No word yet on when the review might begin.

Democratic lawmakers were quick to respond. In a written statement, State Senator Jeff Yarbro argued the education funding formula Tennessee uses isn’t the problem. Yarbro wrote the problem is that the state invests “fewer dollars in education than basically every other state.”