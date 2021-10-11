NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — Nashville area home sales slowed and home values fell in September after months of rapid increase.

The number of home closings fell this past month by nearly eight percent year-over-year. Sales dropped six percent in the past 30 days.

The median sales price of a home in the Greater Nashville area peaked back in July at $415,075. The average price has since fallen just over $200.

The number of homes on the market is also down. As of the end of September there were some 5,300 homes for sale here in the mid-state, down 32 percent from September of last year.