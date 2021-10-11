SBC Executive Committee agrees to independent sexual abuse investigation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — The Nashville based Southern Baptist Convention will move ahead with an independent investigation of how the denomination’s leadership has handled allegations of sexual abuse.
Thousands of rank and file Baptists voted to launch the investigation when they met in Nashville this past summer. But the SBC’s top executive committee has been dragging its heels for months over whether it would agree to the investigation.
Christianity Today notes it took hours of discussion, several rounds of voting, and at least six resignations before the board agreed last week to meet requirements for an independent investigation by an outside firm.