Tenn. COVID-19 hospitalizations down 53 percent in 30 days.

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published October 11, 2021 at 7:13 AM CDT
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — It was one month ago that the number of Tennesseans hospitalized with COVID-19 peaked at a new record high of more than 3800 cases.

Thirty days later the number of residents being treated in hospitals statewide has fallen 53 percent.

As of Monday morning there are 1780 virus related patients under hospital care.

The number of intensive care patients has fallen 43 percent to 609 cases .

The number of Tennesseans on respirators has fallen 47 percent over the last month. As of Monday morning 397 individuals are on a respirator, seven are children.

