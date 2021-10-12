© 2021 WMOT
COVID-19 proves fatal for 2 more Rutherford County teachers

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published October 12, 2021 at 5:50 AM CDT
211012 ruco teacher covid deaths.jpg
@rucoschools
/
Rutherford County Schools reports Garry Mooney, a history teacher & football coach at Smyrna High passed Wednesday, and Jennifer Baker Morton, an EA at Rocky Fork Middle, on Saturday.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two more Rutherford County teachers.

In a social media post Monday, the school system says Smyrna High Coach and teacher Gary Mooney lost his battle with the virus last week. The county says Rocky Fork Middle teacher’s aid Jennifer Morton also passed away during fall break.

A total of four Rutherford County teachers have now died of COVID-19; three from the county system and one from Murfreesboro City Schools.

Education Week reports that a total of 25 Tennessee school teachers, administrators and staff have died of the virus since the pandemic began 19 months ago.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne