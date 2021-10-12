COVID-19 proves fatal for 2 more Rutherford County teachers

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two more Rutherford County teachers.

In a social media post Monday, the school system says Smyrna High Coach and teacher Gary Mooney lost his battle with the virus last week. The county says Rocky Fork Middle teacher’s aid Jennifer Morton also passed away during fall break.

A total of four Rutherford County teachers have now died of COVID-19; three from the county system and one from Murfreesboro City Schools.

Education Week reports that a total of 25 Tennessee school teachers, administrators and staff have died of the virus since the pandemic began 19 months ago.