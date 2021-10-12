Tennessee's Delta variant surge appears to be ending with new infections and deaths falling

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — Tennessee’s most recent COVID-19 surge appears to be drawing to a close. The number of new cases and deaths reported statewide fell again last week.

The number of confirmed new infections dropped 25 percent to 16,298 cases during the week that ended Saturday.

New infections have dropped 75 percent since case counts peaked in early September at nearly 66,000 infections in a single, seven-day period. Over the past month, new cases have dropped 72 percent in Davidson County, 74 percent in Williamson County and 81 percent in Rutherford County.

Tennessee Health Department data shows the number of COVID-19 related deaths statewide have now fallen two weeks in a row.

Virus deaths peaked three weeks ago when 522 state residents died in a single, seven-day period. Some 290 Tennesseans died during the week that ended this past Saturday. That represents a decrease of 44 percent over 14 days.

New fatalities fell into single digits both Saturday and Sunday. Tennessee hasn’t recorded so few deaths in a single day since August.

