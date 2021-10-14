© 2021 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tennessee's top cop: "If you’re buying pills on the street...you’re gambling with your life."

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published October 14, 2021 at 7:17 AM CDT
211014 fake oxycodone tbi.png
TBI
/
An image provided by TBI shows real oxycodone pills on the left and confiscated fake pills on the right.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — Tennessee law enforcement warn they’re seeing a surge in fake pain pills laced with the extremely dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl.

In a recent press briefing, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch bluntly asserted “If you’re buying pills on the street in our state, you’re gambling with your life.” Rausch says TBI labs have found that half of the fake oxycodone tablets it tests actually contain only fentanyl.

Rasch says law enforcement is trying to counter the influx of fake pills by forming regional task forces statewide. He notes TBI is also targeting individuals for arrest who sell the drugs responsible for overdose deaths.

The Center’s for Disease control says it estimates nearly 3,500 Tennesseans died of drug overdose during the 12 month period that ended in March. That represents a 51 percent increase in overdose fatalities over the previous year.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne