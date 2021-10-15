Nashville man charged with fatally shooting his younger brother

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) -- The man Nashville Police say shot his younger brother was in custody Thursday morning, but it took a police chase, damaged police cruisers, a police helicopter, and a foot pursuit to get it done.

In a press statement, Police said they have charged 23-year-old Rodale Lewis with the Oct. 4 shooting death of his 17-year-old brother Latherious Lewis. Rodale Lewis reportedly shot Latherious Lewis in the back after the two argued.

When MNPD cornered Rodale in a Dickerson Pike parking lot Wednesday, he used his car to batter his way past police cruisers and escape.

A police helicopter kept track of his movements as he fled. Officers eventually found him hiding in a North Nashville garbage can.

The pair’s sister, Diamond Lewis, pleaded guilty earlier this week to Second Degree Murder in the 2019 shooting death of Nashville musician Kyle Yorlets.