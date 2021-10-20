A mental health nonprofit turned down donations from Jamie Lynn Spears' book sales

A mental health nonprofit says it no longer plans to accept donations from the proceeds of Jamie Lynn Spears' upcoming memoir, bowing to criticism from fans who see the actress as complicit in her sister Britney's conservatorship ordeal.

Jamie Lynn announced on Instagram last week that she had finished writing the book, called Things I Should Have Said, and said the process involved opening up about her mental health for the first time.

"I know I still have ALOT of learning to do, but I feel like finishing this book gave me closure on this '30 year long' chapter of my life, and hopefully helps anyone else out there who forgot their worth, lost their voice, or is trying to break an unhealthy cycle in their life," she wrote. "Which is why, I'm so happy to announce that a portion of my book proceeds will be going to @thisismybrave, because I know how scary it can be to share personal struggles, especially if you don't feel you have the support or a safe space to do so, and they are doing amazing work to support and encourage people as they bravely share their experiences."

This Is My Brave is a nonprofit organization that aims to destigmatize mental illness through storytelling.

The group is active on social media, where supporters of Britney Spears — whose treatment under a 13-year conservatorship, and recent efforts to break free of it, have dominated headlines — were quick to condemn what they saw as hypocrisy.

Some fans believe Britney's sister did not do enough to support her under the long-running legal arrangement based on comments the pop star made in court and on social media.

Britney publicly criticized Jamie Lynn back in July, writing on Instagram,"I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!" She also may have been alluding to her sister's forthcoming memoir in a post last week, in which she joked about publishing a book of her own next year and asked fans to help her choose a title.

The nonprofit faced a flood of criticism

Jamie Lynn has previously commented on her sister's situation, saying earlier this summer that she had supported her "long before there was a hashtag" and will do so "long after."

Critics immediately flooded the nonprofit's Instagram posts with comments after the book sales announcement, dropping hashtags like "FreeBritney" and "CancelJamieLynnSpears."

"Honestly how dare you all partner with Jamie Lynn Spears, when she was a direct tormentor of her sister," wrote one.

"You're accepting donations from someone who HIGHLY contributed to the detriment of their own sisters mental health. FOR HER OWN PROFIT," wrote another. "Completely cancels any and all of your credibility."

On Tuesday, the nonprofit announced on social media that it was changing course.

Britney supporters rejoiced.

"We hear you," it said. "This Is My Brave was recently recommended to be a beneficiary organization for the proceeds from Jamie Lynn Spears' upcoming book. We have made the decision to decline the offer of receiving proceeds from the book sales."

Britney supporters rejoiced, thanking the organization on Instagram and Twitter for what one commenter described as "doing the right thing" — many even said they had donated to This Is My Brave as a result.

Jamie Lynn has not responded publicly to the news, though an anonymous source told People that she was "blindsided."

Britney hasn't posted on Instagram since last week, when she shared a photo of a festive Christmas tree and a lengthy caption opening up about her relief and anxieties in the face of the conservatorship's potential end.

"Lord have mercy on my family's souls if I ever do an interview," she wrote at one point.

This story originally appeared on the Morning Edition live blog.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.