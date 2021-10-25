© 2021 WMOT
At least six teachers, school staff working in Rutherford County have died of COVID-19

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published October 25, 2021 at 8:59 AM CDT
211025 rcss covid death.jpg
RCSS
/
RCSS custodian Angela Dawn Crook died due to COIVD-19 last week.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — The Rutherford County School system has reported its third employee death during October due to COVID-19 complications.

RCSS says in a social media post that custodian Angela Dawn Crook has died.

Rutherford County teacher Gary Mooney and teacher’s aid Jennifer Morton died earlier this month. Rutherford County Teacher Susan Keener succumbed to the virus during October, 2021.

Two Murfreesboro City educators have also died due to virus complications.

Education Week reports at least two dozen Tennessee teachers, school administrators and staff have died since the pandemic began 19 months ago.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
