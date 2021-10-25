At least six teachers, school staff working in Rutherford County have died of COVID-19

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — The Rutherford County School system has reported its third employee death during October due to COVID-19 complications.

RCSS says in a social media post that custodian Angela Dawn Crook has died.

Rutherford County teacher Gary Mooney and teacher’s aid Jennifer Morton died earlier this month. Rutherford County Teacher Susan Keener succumbed to the virus during October, 2021.

Two Murfreesboro City educators have also died due to virus complications.

Education Week reports at least two dozen Tennessee teachers, school administrators and staff have died since the pandemic began 19 months ago.