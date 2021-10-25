© 2021 WMOT
Judge allows Williamson County school district's mask mandates to stand

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published October 25, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee school district can continue requiring students to wear masks in school after a federal judge extended a ruling blocking an opt out provision.

The ruling comes in a lawsuit brought by the families of two children with disabilities who attend Williamson County schools. They claim Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order allowing parents to opt children out of school mask mandates puts some disabled children at risk and violates their educational rights.

The Tennessean reports Friday's ruling affects the Williamson County and Franklin Special school systems. It mirrors rulings in Memphis and Knoxville, where Lee’s order is also blocked. The rulings don’t apply to other schools systems in the state.

