Tenn. GOP lawmakers hope to curb pandemic health mandates in special legislative session this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — State lawmakers have begun filing bills for consideration during this week’s special legislative session.

The Republican leaders of the Tennessee House and Senate ordered the session to consider proposals to curb pandemic health measures. GOP lawmakers have expressed anger at mask and vaccine mandates imposed by businesses, schools and other institutions across the state.

Maury County GOP Rep. Scott Cepicky has filed the first two session bills in the House. One would make employers liable for COVID-19 side effects if they require vaccination as a condition of employment. A second bill would make campaigns for school board posts partisan.

Companion bills have not yet been filed in the Senate.

The special session gets underway on Wednesday.