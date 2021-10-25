© 2021 WMOT
Tenn. GOP lawmakers hope to curb pandemic health mandates in special legislative session this week

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published October 25, 2021 at 8:39 AM CDT
161006_capitol_hill.jpg
capitol.tn.gov
/
Capitol Hill in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — State lawmakers have begun filing bills for consideration during this week’s special legislative session.

The Republican leaders of the Tennessee House and Senate ordered the session to consider proposals to curb pandemic health measures. GOP lawmakers have expressed anger at mask and vaccine mandates imposed by businesses, schools and other institutions across the state.

Maury County GOP Rep. Scott Cepicky has filed the first two session bills in the House. One would make employers liable for COVID-19 side effects if they require vaccination as a condition of employment. A second bill would make campaigns for school board posts partisan.

Companion bills have not yet been filed in the Senate.

The special session gets underway on Wednesday.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
