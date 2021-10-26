Southern Baptist Convention controversies to be aired in federal court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — The controversies roiling the Nashville based Southern Baptist Convention have now spilled into federal court.

Baptist News reports that a prominent SBC conservative last week filed a defamation lawsuit against the denominations’ former chief ethicist.

Georgia Pastor Mike Stone says former Ethics Commission Director Russell Moore torpedoed Stone’s campaign to be SBC President during this summer's annual convention held in Nashville.

The controversy is rooted in the direction of an SBC investigation into how the Convention handled allegations of sexual abuse made against Southern Baptist congregations. Moore pushed for a transparent, wide-ranging, independent investigation. Stone wanted the investigation to be conducted internally.

The lawsuit asks that Moore be forced to pay Stone $750,000 in damages.