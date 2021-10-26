© 2021 WMOT
Tennessee senator indicted on campaign cash scheme charges

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published October 26, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT
Tenn. State Sen. Brian Kelsey (R) Germantown, TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee state senator and a Nashville social club owner have been indicted on charges they illegally concealed the transfer of $91,000 during the Republican lawmaker’s 2016 failed congressional campaign.

Federal investigators on Monday announced a five-count indictment against Sen. Brian Kelsey and Joshua Smith. Handed down by a grand jury on Friday, the indictent alleges that Kelsey and Smith “unlawfully and secretly” funneled funds from the lawmaker’s state Senate campaign committee to his federal congressional campaign committee.

Kelsey declared himself “totally innocent." Smith's attorney says he and his client “look forward to presenting our proof to an impartial jury and judge.”

If convicted, Kelsey and Smith face up to five years in prison on each count.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
