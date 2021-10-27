© 2021 WMOT
Tenn. Republican lawmakers launch special legislative session to roll back COVID-19 safety measures

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published October 27, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT
211004 speakers sexton mcnally.jpg
capitol.tn.gov
/
Wednesday's special session of the Tenn. General Assembly will be led by Republican Senate Speaker Randy McNally (Left) and GOP House Speaker Cameron Sexton

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — Tennessee lawmakers have filed nearly a hundred bills for consideration during the special legislative session that begins Wednesday.

The state’s GOP dominated General Assembly has called itself into session for just the third time in Tennessee history. Special sessions are normally ordered by the governor. This is the third special session called this year.

Republicans have been angered by COVID-19 health mandates instituted by school boards, businesses, entertainment and sports venues, and the federal government. They see the mandates as an infringement on personal freedoms.

Bills have been filed that would make it illegal to require masks or vaccinations in businesses, schools, entertainment venues and other public settings.

Reacting to recent controversies over health mandates and racial issues, Republican lawmakers are also moving to force school board members to declare a political party affiliation.

If passed, many of the proposed laws would be immediately superseded by federal regulations. Some would also likely face immediate court challenges.

The special session gets underway Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
