© 2021 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Indicted Tennessee state senator steps aside from committee assignments

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published October 28, 2021 at 7:03 AM CDT
211026 tn sen brian kelsey.jpg
Sen. Kelsey
/
Tenn. State Sen. Brian Kelsey (R) Germantown, TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee senator who was recently indicted on charges that he violated federal campaign finance laws has announced he will step aside as chairman of the Senate Education Committee.

Earlier this month, a federal grand jury in Nashville handed down a five-count indictment against Republican Sen. Brian Kelsey and a Nashville social club owner.

Kelsey alerted senators on Wednesday that he would temporarily suspend his chairmanship while the indictment is being pursued.

Kelsey’s removal from the key education chairmanship comes as the General Assembly is gathering for its third special legislative session. This time it’s dedicated to addressing COVID-19 measures.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne