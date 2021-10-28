Metro Memphis drops mask mandate for indoor spaces, but not schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s most populous county has lifted a mask requirement for indoor, public spaces due to a drop in COVID-19 cases, but the face coverings are still required inside schools.

Shelby County is still highly recommending mask-wearing inside restaurants, bars, grocery stores, retail shops and other indoor spaces, according to an order issued Wednesday by the county health department.

Masks are still required for students, teachers and staff in the county’s schools, except for teachers who need to remove their mask during class instruction.

County officials issued the mask mandate in August, after coronavirus cases and hospitalizations spiked.