Tenn. lawmakers have now filed more than 200 bills and resolutions for special legislative session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — There are now more than 200 bills and resolutions filed for consideration during this week’s special session of the Tennessee Legislature.

The session was called by the Republican leadership of the state House and Senate.

GOP lawmakers are reacting to COVID-19 health mandates imposed by school boards, business and the federal government. Conservatives see the mandates as unconstitutional infringement on individual freedoms.

Most of the bills focus on ending locally imposed mask requirements and vaccine mandates.

Various committees in the House and Senate will begin consideration of the measures Wednesday morning.