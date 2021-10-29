© 2021 WMOT
Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol rioter from Middle Tennessee sentenced in federal court

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published October 29, 2021 at 7:37 AM CDT
211029 jack jesse griffith.jpg
DOJ
/
Photos provided by the U.S. Dept. of Justice are alleged to show Jack Jesse Griffith in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

(Mike Osborne) — A Gallatin man was sentenced Thursday for his part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The Department of Justice indicated in an online database that Jack Jesse Griffith was sentenced to 36 months probation by a federal judge.

Griffith’s been ordered to spend 90 days of his sentence in home confinement.

The Gallatin man is just one of 17 Tennesseans charged in connection with the riot.

To date, only three have pleaded guilty. Most have been freed on their own recognizance.

Three are being held in federal detention as they await trial.

