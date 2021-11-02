2 of 17 Tennesseans arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol have now been sentenced

(Mike Osborne) — Another mid-state man has been sentenced for his part in the Jan. 6 riot in the U.S. Capitol.

Gallatin resident Eric Chase Torrens was sentenced late last week to three years probation, 90 days home confinement, and a $500 fine. It’s the exact same sentence handed down the day before to another Gallatin resident, Jack Jessie Griffith.

A total of 17 Tennessee residents have so far been charged in connection with the riot. Torrens and Griffith are the first to be sentenced.

Griffith made national headlines last week when Chief Judge Beryl Howell blasted federal prosecutors for the light sentence they requested to resolve his case.