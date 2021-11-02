Nashville City Council reacts to state GOP COVID-19 legislation: 'dangerous,' 'unfair,' 'perhaps unlawful'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — More than half of Metro Nashville’s City Council members signed a letter Monday blasting COVID-19 response restrictions approved last week by state lawmakers.

Twenty-four of the council’s 40 members signed the letter addressed to Mayor John Cooper.

Calling the raft of legislation passed by the GOP dominated legislature “dangerous,” the council letter asks the mayor to determine how the new mandates will impact the city’s pandemic response. They also asked Cooper to explore possible remedies, including the possibility of litigation to “clarify the city’s authority.”

Republican lawmakers last week passed measures severely restricting the way schools, businesses and municipalities can respond to the pandemic.

You can read the full letter here: https://twitter.com/mendesbob/status/1455243161694048264/photo/1

