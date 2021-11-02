© 2021 WMOT
Nashville Songwriters induct 2 classes into the Hall of Fame Monday

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published November 2, 2021 at 6:09 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inducted ten new members Monday.

During the Hall’s annual gala held this year at Music City Center, both the 2020 and 2021 nominees were inducted. The 2020 induction ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19.

The 2020 inductees include Kent Blazy, Brett James, Spooner Oldham, Steve Earle and Bobbie Gentry. The 2021 class includes Rhett Akins, Buddy Cannon, John Scott Sherrill, Toby Keith and Amy Grant.

Look for additional details at https://www.nashvillesongwritersfoundation.com/Site/news-item?entry_id=7228

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
