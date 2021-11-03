© 2021 WMOT
COVID-19 vaccinations continue to decline, with less than half of state residents immunized

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published November 3, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT
(Mike Osborne) — The number of Tennesseans opting to be vaccinated against COVID-19 fell sharply last month, with more than half of state residents not yet fully vaccinated.

During the entire month of October, just over 106,000 Tennesseans chose to begin vaccination. Compare that to August when 348,000 residents got their first shot.

More than 167,000 residents received their second or final dose in October. Compare that to September when 271,000 Tennesseans finished their shots.

Meanwhile, well over 108,000 residents chose to get a COVID-19 booster shot this past week alone.

As of Wednesday morning, just 49 percent of Tennesseans are now fully vaccinated.

