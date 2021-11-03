© 2021 WMOT
New school-age child COVID-19 infections down sharply statewide, but up in Metro Nashville

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published November 3, 2021 at 7:57 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — The number of new COVID-19 infections reported among Tennessee’s school age children fell sharply in October.

State health data shows new cases among children 5 to 18 years of age fell 78 percent over the past month.

Just over 37,000 new childhood infections were reported in September. Roughly 8,300 were recorded in October.

New cases also fell dramatically in Rutherford and Williamson counties over the past 30 days.

However, reports of new infections rose 15 percent in Metro Nashville children during the month of October.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
