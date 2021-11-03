© 2021 WMOT
State hopes to cut disability aid wait-list in half using federal COVID-19 relief dollars

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published November 3, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — State officials plan to invest an additional $400 million in Tennessee’s disabled community using federal COVID-19 relief dollars.

In a press statement out Tuesday, Gov. Bill Lee says the state will use the funding to “provide home and community-based services for older adults and individuals with disabilities.”

The funding comes out of Tennessee’s portion of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan approved by Congress earlier this year.

State health officials say the initiative will cover roughly 2,000 more Tennesseans with disabilities. That’s about half of the disable residents currently on a waiting list to receive state aid.

