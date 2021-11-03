Supreme Court appears skeptical of New York's restrictive gun-control law

The U.S. Supreme Court's conservative justices appeared skeptical Wednesday of a New York state law that strictly regulates an individual's right to carry a gun outside the home.

"Why isn't it good enough to say, 'I live in a violent area and I want to defend myself?' " Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a conservative, asked during the arguments.

The case is the first major one involving guns at the court following the 2008 decision when the high court ruled for the first time that the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms grants individuals the right to keep a gun at home for self-defense.

After that, for all practical purposes, the court remained silent on gun rights, even as the years rolled by with more than 1,400 cases filed to challenge existing gun regulations.

At issue in Wednesday's case is New York's "proper cause law," which requires people to show that they have a concrete need for self-defense, a "proper cause," when applying for a license to carry a concealed weapon outside the home.

The licenses are restricted to those going hunting or to target practice and to those who can demonstrate a need for self-protection, such as bank messengers carrying cash or store owners who want to keep a gun in their store for self-protection. Seven other states have similar laws when it comes to carrying guns outside the home.

Challenging the law were the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association, which is an arm of the National Rifle Association, and two men who live in upstate New York. One received a permit to carry a gun to and from work, and both acquired licenses to carry weapons for hunting and shooting practice. But they were both denied the right to carry guns outside the home as a general matter of self-defense.

Former U.S. Solicitor General Paul Clement, who represented the challengers, told the high court that the right to carry guns outside the home is like the right to free speech or any other right guaranteed by the Constitution. But that prompted liberal justices to sharply question his assertion.

Justice Stephen Breyer noted that the state permits the carrying of guns for hunting and, in some case, for transportation to and from work.

"Is it supposed to say you can carry a concealed gun around the streets of the town or outside, just for fun?" he asked. "I mean, they are dangerous guns."

A decision in the case is expected next summer.

